Police transparency in the wake of Tyre Nichols

The statement Memphis police initially put out regarding the beating death of Tyre Nichols did not match what video evidence later showed.

Police originally said Nichols fought back, even reaching for an officer's weapon. However, neither video released from the incident showed anything of the sort. Instead, the evidence showed several officers beating Nichols while he was on the ground.

It is another example in the ongoing debate over police transparency. That conversation extends into Charlotte. Last year, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it would change its media strategy. The department said it would still be doing interviews on a case-by-case basis. However, there would be fewer formal press conferences.

At the time, Police Chief Johnny Jennings told Axios Charlotte he did not want to shut out the media. He said the strategy would help ensure the department could fulfill records requests, which it is legally obligated to do. He shared similar sentiments during an appearance on Charlotte Talks in April.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss the dangers of limiting access, how it impacts media coverage, and the difficulty journalists and the public have accessing government records.

GUESTS:

Michael L. Littlejohn Jr., attorney with Littlejohn Law

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Linn Washington Jr., Journalism professor at the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University