Drunk driving deaths are up, but DWI convictions in Mecklenburg County are down. Why?

Thousands of people die each year due to drunk driving. The numbers are rising nationwide and here in Mecklenburg County.

But as the numbers rise here, the number of drivers convicted of DWI has been falling — a lot. Mecklenburg County has the fewest DWI convictions in the state based on population — by a long shot. No other county is close. Wake has nearly four times as many. The state as a whole has nearly six times as many.

We'll talk with Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and others about why and what's happening.

Guests

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE

Spencer Merriweather, Mecklenburg County District Attorney

Steven Burritt, regional executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for North Carolina and South Carolina