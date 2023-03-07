After Coopers State of the State, what's next for North Carolina politics?

On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gave his final State of the State address. The speech is given every two years, and Cooper is constitutionally barred from running for re-election in 2024.

Cooper, a Democrat, hit on his legislative accomplishments and the goals for his final year in office. Some of those goals may be hard to meet. Republicans have a near-veto proof majority in the legislature.

There’s also a Republican in the lieutenant governor’s seat. Mark Robinson gave the GOP response to Cooper. He’s expected to announce a run for governor in the 2024 election, setting up a race with Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine Cooper’s speech, Robinson’s response and what the next couple of years of North Carolina politics could look like.

GUESTS:

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief at WUNC