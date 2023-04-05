The U.N. says climate action is crucial right now. What role do Charlotte and North Carolina play?

Once again, there is a dire climate warning. This one came just weeks ago from the United Nations.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said humanity still has a chance to avoid some of the worst impacts of climate change. However, if it does not make major changes soon, there will be serious ramifications.

The changes include the need for rich countries to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 and developing countries by 2050. The report urges coal to be cut completely beginning in 2030 and total carbon-free electrical production by 2035. That means no gas-fired power plants.

This might seem daunting, but it is necessary, according to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He said humanity depends on it.

On the next Charlotte Talks, guest host David Boraks and our panel of guests discuss the report and how it impacts climate plans in North Carolina and in Charlotte.

GUESTS:

Susan Joy Hassol, director at Climate Communication

Zach Pierce, North Carolina climate change policy adviser

Jennifer Watson Roberts, former Charlotte mayor and climate activist