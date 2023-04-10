What does Cotham's party switch mean for North Carolina's political future?

There’s been a shift in power in North Carolina politics in the last week. State Rep. Tricia Cotham, whose district includes part of the Charlotte area, has switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP.

Cotham said she was making the move because her Democratic colleagues had become close-minded bullies. She said she was mistreated for, among other things, working with Republicans on issues like requiring sheriffs to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Democrats are livid. Several are calling Cotham a traitor and pushing for her to resign. The head of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party said the move is a "deceit of the highest order."

Cotham's decision is even more maddening for Democrats because of the control it gives Republicans in the legislature. The party now has a supermajority, which could render Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power meaningless.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine how Cotham’s decision impacts the GOP agenda, the state of intra-party politics in North Carolina, and what it all portends for the 2024 election.

GUESTS:

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University

Lucille Sherman, reporter at Axios Raleigh

Bryan Anderson, Anderson Alerts Substack Newsletter creator and freelance journalist covering North Carolina politics