Stephen Sondheim's 'Into the Woods' Broadway cast comes to Charlotte

Charlotte gets to see a lot of national tours of Broadway shows when they come through town, but rarely do we get to see a performance in the Queen City by the actual Broadway cast!

That’s what’s happening this week in Charlotte when "Into the Woods" takes the stage.

It’s the Stephen Sondheim musical that mingles the plots of several well-known fairy tales.

The Broadway show ended in January, and the cast is on a very limited tour around the country this spring.

We’ll talk to members of the cast about the production and the tour, and we’ll also spend some time discussing the music of "Into the Woods"’ creator Stephen Sondheim, the composer and lyricist who penned several Broadway hits.

Sondheim died in 2021, but his work is going strong, including the return of "Sweeney Todd" to Broadway this month. Join us when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Stephanie Block, The Baker’s Wife in "Into the Woods"

Sebastian Arcelus, The Baker in "Into the Woods"

Rob Berman, music supervisor, "Into the Woods"

Seth Rudetsky, afternoon host of Sirius Radio’s On Broadway

