Local News Roundup: Finger-pointing at MTC meeting; voucher bill and CMS updates; child shot in Charlotte and more

Finger-pointing and tension at Wednesday's Metropolitan Transit Commission meeting, as MTC members and city officials bickered over who has the power to manage the transit system, and even whether the governing board is merely a "rubber stamp."

Republican leaders in the state House and Senate have lined up behind an expansion of North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship program. The state House Education Committee Wednesday approved a bill that would allow all North Carolina families to get public money for private school tuition. It’s a model of what a key sponsor calls “backpack funding,” and it has big implications.

A new look at student assignment may be on the horizon for CMS, almost two years after the latest round. The largely new board says it needs more data and a clearer understanding of what they’re reviewing. We’ll explain.

In other CMS news, the board also approved the proposed operating budget for 2023-24. The board is seeking $596.9 million from the county. We’ll discuss.

The Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $3.1 million subsidizing 60 low-income apartments in the Ballantyne area. There was little opposition to the project, a change from years past.

And an 8-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot while inside her home earlier this week. We’ll talk about the latest in a series of gun-related incidents in the area.

