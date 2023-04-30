An early look at the 2024 North Carolina gubernatorial race

Recently, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson formally announced his campaign for governor. He’s viewed as the favorite to win the Republican nomination.

Robinson went viral with a speech to the Greensboro City Council several years ago in favor of gun rights. He used that to help build his public profile, before becoming the first Black lieutenant governor in North Carolina history. His opponents have called him a bigot for his comments toward the LGBTQ+ community, including when he referred to the group as “filth.”

But Robinson isn’t the only Republican in the race. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell was the first major GOP candidate to announce. He’s tried to place himself as an alternative to Robinson. Folwell says he opposes same-sex marriage but disagrees with how the lieutenant governor attacks people in his speeches and sermons.

Elsewhere, Gov. Roy Cooper is term-limited and cannot run again. So far, Democrats are throwing their weight behind Attorney General Josh Stein. What are the keys to Democrats winning the governor’s mansion for a third term in a row?

We take an early look at this race as it begins to take shape, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Dawn Vaughan, covers North Carolina state government and politics for the Raleigh News & Observer

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College