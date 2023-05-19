© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Three years after the start of the pandemic, long COVID is a major concern for patients and doctors

By Wendy Herkey
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
Long COVID patient Gary Miller, left, receives treatment from physiotherapist Joan Del Arco at the Long COVID Clinic at King George Hospital in Ilford, London, in May.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
/
AP
Long COVID patient Gary Miller, left, receives treatment from physiotherapist Joan Del Arco at the Long COVID Clinic at King George Hospital in Ilford, London, in May.

Note: This show originally aired March 15, 2023.

This past March marked three years since COVID-19 shut down the world, as everyone everywhere tried to stop the spread of the virus.

Though we aren’t in a shutdown any longer, COVID-19 is still with us.

Many people around the world have had COVID-19 at least once, with varying degrees of severity. And while the death toll has slowed, COVID-19's after-effects can be serious.

Some COVID-19 survivors have longterm, persistent symptoms that doctors refer to as long COVID.

We’ll find out more about what long COVID is, how it impacts patients and how doctors are treating it.

GUESTS:

  • Amanda Stauffer, long COVID patient
  • Dr. Stephani Sutherland, a neuroscientist and science journalist who wrote about long COVID for "Scientific American"
  • Dr. Coral Giovacchini, assistant professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, and a critical care specialist and pulmonologist with Duke Health
Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Charlotte Talks
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey