The impact of proposed changes to election law in NC and across the country

North Carolina is one of the latest states where Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation they say is meant to protect election integrity, but opponents argue limits voting rights.

Under one proposal, voters using same-day registration at early voting sites have to use a provisional ballot which could be challenged or thrown out later. Mail-in ballots would also have to be received by the time polls close on Election Day. That eliminates a three-day grace period for a ballot to arrive.

North Carolina is not alone. From identification requirements to limits on drop boxes and beyond, states across the country are trying to get new laws put in place ahead of the 2024 election.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss the genesis of these proposals and what they mean for the future of our electoral process.

GUESTS:

Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College

Rusty Jacobs, politics reporter at WUNC

Zach Montellaro, state politics reporter at Politico