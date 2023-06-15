© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: City council budget approved; Tennis complex proposal in River District approved; County expands tax relief programs; Cooper in Charlotte to sign sports betting bill into law

By Wendy Herkey
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
Charlotte skyline.
Pixabay
/

Charlotte City Council approves its budget without a tax hike, but most homeowners will still pay more in city taxes.

Council also voted unanimously to help fund a new tennis complex in Charlotte’s River District.

After Mecklenburg County’s budget passed with a county tax increase, commissioners expands the property tax relief program. How much could someone save?

And Gov. Cooper comes to Charlotte to sign a bill legalizing mobile sports betting in North Carolina. .

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter
Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter
Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
