Local News Roundup: City council budget approved; Tennis complex proposal in River District approved; County expands tax relief programs; Cooper in Charlotte to sign sports betting bill into law
Charlotte City Council approves its budget without a tax hike, but most homeowners will still pay more in city taxes.
Council also voted unanimously to help fund a new tennis complex in Charlotte’s River District.
After Mecklenburg County’s budget passed with a county tax increase, commissioners expands the property tax relief program. How much could someone save?
And Gov. Cooper comes to Charlotte to sign a bill legalizing mobile sports betting in North Carolina. .
Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.
GUESTS:
Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter
Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter
Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte