New York Times's reporter Ken Belson explains the NFL in new book

As we approach Super Bowl Sunday we check in with veteran New York Times Business & NFL reporter, Ken Belson. His new book ,"Everyday is Sunday," dives into how the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, and its two most powerful owners, Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, turned the league into a cultural phenomenon.

In "Every Day is Sunday," Belson traces the evolution of the league from “one of the four U.S. professional sports” to the superpower it is today. Belson illustrates how the league’s rise coincided with the arrival of Jones and Kraft in the early '90s. He provides an inside look at how these two men reshaped the league, taking readers into the secretive owners' meeting, how they decided Goodell was the right man to place as commissioner, and how the three built, wielded and held on to their collective power.

Perfect for fans of "The Dynasty" and "Big Game," Belson provides a unique peek behind the curtain of how America’s favorite sport achieved its status — and how these three men let nothing stand in their way.