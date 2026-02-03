© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

New York Times's reporter Ken Belson explains the NFL in new book

By Sarah Delia
Published February 3, 2026 at 10:05 AM EST
McQuade INC
Ken Belson's new book "Everyday is Sunday" dives into how the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, and its two most powerful owners, Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, turned the league into a cultural phenomenon.

As we approach Super Bowl Sunday we check in with veteran New York Times Business & NFL reporter, Ken Belson. His new book ,"Everyday is Sunday," dives into how the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, and its two most powerful owners, Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, turned the league into a cultural phenomenon.

In "Every Day is Sunday," Belson traces the evolution of the league from “one of the four U.S. professional sports” to the superpower it is today. Belson illustrates how the league’s rise coincided with the arrival of Jones and Kraft in the early '90s. He provides an inside look at how these two men reshaped the league, taking readers into the secretive owners' meeting, how they decided Goodell was the right man to place as commissioner, and how the three built, wielded and held on to their collective power.

Perfect for fans of "The Dynasty" and "Big Game," Belson provides a unique peek behind the curtain of how America’s favorite sport achieved its status — and how these three men let nothing stand in their way.

GUEST:
Ken Belson, New York Times reporter covering sports, power and money at the NFL and other professional sports leagues. He is the author of "Every Day is Sunday."

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Sports
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia