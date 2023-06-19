© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at the second half of Charlotte FC’s sophomore season

By Sarah Delia
Published June 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
Charlotte FC.
Courtesy of Charlotte FC
/
Charlotte FC.

We’re halfway through Charlotte FC’s sophomore season. With nearly 70,000 fans showing up to Bank of America Stadium for the MLS opener, Charlotte has answered the question so many wondered in the past — Yes, we are indeed a soccer city.

The second half of the Crown’s season will include 16 more MLS matches as well as Leagues Cup matches against FC Dallas on July 21 and Necaxa (Mexican Liga MX) on July 29.

The Crown has had its ups and downs this season with 6 wins, 8 losses and 4 draws.

Some of those draws have felt like losses, as a seemingly easy win slipped through the Crown's fingers. .

We take a look at where the Crown has been this season —including controversies on and off the field — and where the team hopes to go, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Jessica Charman, Charlotte FC radio color analyst

Carroll Walton, writer for the Charlotte Ledger

Sarah Delia
