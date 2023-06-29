Local News Roundup: Officials look for answers after Charlotte Preparatory fire; Vi Lyles announces reelection campaign; SCOTUS hands down decisions impacting NC cases

There are millions of dollars of damage at Charlotte Preparatory School after a fire ripped through the building this week. Reports say there were no sprinklers in the section of the building where the fire broke out.

Touting her record on jobs and affordable housing, Mayor Vi Lyles has announced she’s running for another term. The Democrat has held the position since 2017.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow to North Carolina Republicans, rejecting their argument for the independent state legislature theory that would have restricted the power states courts have over elections.

And the North Carolina legislature has revamped its abortion bill that was already vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper. We explore the changes and what they mean for access to health care in the state.

Those stories and more on this week’s Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV reporter