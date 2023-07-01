Former U.S. Sen. Feingold, author of 'The Constitution in Jeopardy,' discusses dangers of constitutional convention

Note: This show originally aired March 14, 2023.

North Carolina Republicans are among those across the country pushing for a constitutional convention. Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum stopped by our state this spring and, flanked by House Speaker Tim Moore and other GOP legislators, made the call in the name of reining in the federal government.

The proposed joint resolution would officially push for the convention. Supporters say the federal government is racking up too much debt and dividing the country. As of March,19 states had passed resolutions for a convention, while 34 are necessary.

However, in the book “The Constitution in Jeopardy,” the authors warn of the dangers of the convention. They counter such revamping should only come at a time of clear and present danger.

On the next Charlotte Talks, one of those authors, former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, joins to discuss his research and why he believes now is the wrong time to overhaul our Constitution.

GUESTS:

Russ Feingold, former U.S. Senator from Wisconsin and co-author of “The Constitution in Jeopardy: An Unprecedented Effort to Rewrite Our Fundamental Law and What We Can Do About It”