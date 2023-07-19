© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Jonathan Eig discusses his MLK biography 'King: A Life'

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT
Jonathan Eig.
Doug McGoldrick
/
Jonathan Eig.

The life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. has long been examined, but few have done it to the depth of Jonathan Eig.

In his new book “King: A Life,” Eig describes not only King’s efforts promoting racial justice through peaceful protests, but also his internal battles. According to Eig, King had complex relationships with his family members and, of course, his own government.

It is not news that King was under surveillance by the FBI. However, Eig’s book is the first to include recently declassified documents detailing the extent of that surveillance.

Ahead of a speaking event in Charlotte, Eig joins Charlotte Talks' guest host Erik Spanberg to discuss his book and the extraordinary life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

GUESTS:

Jonathan Eig, author of “King: A Life”

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri