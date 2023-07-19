Jonathan Eig discusses his MLK biography 'King: A Life'

The life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. has long been examined, but few have done it to the depth of Jonathan Eig.

In his new book “King: A Life,” Eig describes not only King’s efforts promoting racial justice through peaceful protests, but also his internal battles. According to Eig, King had complex relationships with his family members and, of course, his own government.

It is not news that King was under surveillance by the FBI. However, Eig’s book is the first to include recently declassified documents detailing the extent of that surveillance.

Ahead of a speaking event in Charlotte, Eig joins Charlotte Talks' guest host Erik Spanberg to discuss his book and the extraordinary life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

GUESTS:

Jonathan Eig, author of “King: A Life”