Mike and the Mayors: Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville

Mike Collins and Charlotte Talks continue our summer series where we are checking in with the mayors of surrounding areas to hear the latest on development, events and the health of their downtowns. They’ll share how they fit into the greater Charlotte area and how they work with other area towns.

This time, we look to Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville on the southern end of the county.

Continued growth versus lack of infrastructure improvements, such as roads, is a challenge in cities and towns around the nation — and that is certainly the case in all three of these towns.

In Mint Hill, the town is making an investment in public safety and infrastructure with a project on Lebanon Road. This site will include a regional fire training facility as well as other needed town amenities.

In Matthews, growth continues as the town works to maintain its small-town feel. The town has well-known annual festivals and staple destinations like the Matthews Farmers Market and Renfrow’s Hardware.

Pineville also prides itself as a town with a “small-town feel” while it grows and continues to improve its parks and recreation system, and struggles to keep taxes stable as county property values rise.

But all three towns members of the Metropolitan Transit Commission (MTC) and are impacted by the safety discussions and investigations into CATS' operations.

GUESTS:

John (Jack) Edwards, mayor of Pineville

John Higdon, mayor of Matthews

Brad Simmons, mayor of Mint Hill