'Living in Charlotte': Driving in North Carolina

When people move to North Carolina, they must switch their driver's license and registration to our state. However, that’s recently proved to be more difficult.

Over the last few years, it has been hard to get a timely appointment at the DMV. That includes months of waiting, and walk-ins being turned away at the door. Earlier this year, North Carolina DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin blamed staffing shortages for the issue. He joins us to discuss the problem and possible solutions.

It is also a fairly common sight to see an abandoned car on the shoulder of a North Carolina highway. What is behind this phenomenon? Is it new? And what should a person do if their car breaks down or runs out of gas on the highway? We get answers to those questions and more from First Sgt. Christopher Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has made it a goal to lower the number of cars that are on the road. Part of that means making the city more bike-friendly. This goal is not new, but we get an update from Ed McKinney of the Charlotte Department of Transportation on how the effort is going.

These topics, questions from listeners, and more, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Wayne Goodwin, North Carolina DMV commissioner

First Sgt. Christopher Knox, North Carolina State Highway Patrol public information officer

Ed McKinney, deputy director of the Charlotte Department of Transportation