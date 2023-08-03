Local News Roundup: $2.5 billion school bond package approved; Brooklyn Village redevelopment project update; NC is the nation's top state for business

The first phase of the Brooklyn Village redevelopment should get underway this fall as the county sells 6 acres in 2nd Ward to pave the way.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners vote to move ahead with a $2.5 billion school bond package.

We’re just a couple of weeks from the start of the new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Union County school years, and both districts have significant bus driver vacancies. We’ll talk about how they’re working to hire drivers and give a report on the North Carolina school safety summit.

North Carolina has been named “America’s top state for business” for the second year in a row by CNBC. Gov. Roy Cooper was in Charlotte this week to mark the occasion.

Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Tom Murray said this week that he’s confident of the likelihood of an agreement between the city and the Panthers to replace or renovate the Bank of America stadium. We’ll discuss what he said. And we’ll also have an update on the Panthers’ progress this pre-season.

And North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s gubernatorial campaign is the victim of a scam that lost $50,000 in funds.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Ely Portillo, senior editor, WFAE

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

