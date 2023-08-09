© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The impact of the Hollywood strikes on the Carolinas and the state of organzied labor

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
Pexels

Disclaimer: WFAE content creators have been recognized by station leaders under SAG-AFTRA. Contract negotiations are ongoing. These negotiations are separate from the negotiations impacting the television and film industry.

The strikes by writers and actors in Hollywood might seem far away, but the impact can be felt across the country in communities where television and film production takes place.

That includes the Carolinas. The region has been home to the sets of classic movies like "Bull Durham" and "Kiss The Girl" and TV shows like "One Tree Hill" and "Outer Banks."

What impact is the halt in production having on our area? What does it mean for the future of the industry in the Carolinas?

Elsewhere, the strikes are part of a greater moment for organized labor. Unions are gaining public support as some historians compare the current wealth gap in America to that of the Gilded Age.

Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss all this and more next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office
David Zonderman, professor of history at NC State University
Jerry Winsett, member of the executive Board for SAG-AFTRA D.C.- Mid Atlantic region

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
