Local News Roundup: Alma Adams accusations, NCGA returns, severe drought continues, NFL draft

A report this week on the website NOTUS revealed that U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte was investigated by a House ethics committee in 2023. According to NOTUS, committee investigators interviewed staff members regarding allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Adams and her district director, Sandra Brown. Adams released a statement saying the committee found she did not violate House rules and there was no inappropriate relationship.

The North Carolina General Assembly has opened up its short session without a budget. Gov. Josh Stein used the beginning of the session to again push for his spending plan. Meanwhile, lawmakers are also focused on a potential cap on property taxes and Medicaid reform.

Drought continues in North Carolina. Much of the Charlotte area is in what is considered an extreme drought by the National Integrated Drought Information System. The period from January to March was the third driest on record, dating back to 1895. Municipalities are asking customers to limit landscaping to voluntarily conserve water.

And it's NFL draft weekend. Last year, the Carolina Panthers drafted the offensive rookie of the year in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. After one of the most successful seasons in recent history, what’s next for the squad? We discuss.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Ashley Fahey, managing editor at the Charlotte Ledger

Alexandria Sands, Axios Charlotte reporter