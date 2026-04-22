Art as medicine: Social prescribing takes patients from clinics to connection

What if improving your health could include a doctor prescribing a trip to a museum, taking an arts class or catching a performance at your local theater? It may sound unconventional, but a model of care called social prescribing is making its way into health care.

Stemming from the U.K. decades ago, social prescribing is changing how care is traditionally thought of by linking patients to community-based activities to address stress, loneliness and overall wellbeing. The activities could include volunteering, movement in nature and even gardening. Now, the idea is gaining traction in the U.S., with the simple idea that connection itself can be a form of medicine.

One particular subset of social prescribing is focused on local arts and culture, commonly known as arts on prescription . Through partnerships at hospitals and museums, Charlotte is beginning to explore how creative expression can support mental and physical health, especially for those experiencing isolation.

Some research has found that a lack of social connection increases health risks as much as having alcohol use disorder or smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Supporters believe these programs can improve quality of life by addressing root causes that traditional medicine may overlook. Questions remain though as to how effective the approaches are, who can access them and how they would fold into a health care system built around clinical care.

On this episode, we explore how social prescribing works, looking at the research and discussing how it's playing out here in Charlotte.

GUESTS:

Julia Hotz, journalist and award-winning author of "The Connection Cure"

Sudha Shreeniwas, Ph.D., professor of human development and family studies at UNC Greensboro

Todd Smith, executive director at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art