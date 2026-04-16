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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Mecklenburg leaders push back on tax amendment, bill advances; CMPD releases crime data; win or go home for the Hornets

By Chris Jones
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.
JMTURNER
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.

The North Carolina General Assembly begins its short session next Tuesday and a push to amend the state constitution has leaders across Mecklenburg County sounding the alarm.

On Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill in committee that would amend the state constitution to cap annual property tax rate increases by cities and counties. Legislators framed the bill as a way to give residents financial predictability, and GOP leaders have said property taxes have gotten too high in some parts of the state, burdening residents.

At a joint forum this week, officials from the county, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the city of Charlotte warned the measure could significantly reshape how essential services are funded. They cited “detrimental impacts” to everything from public safety and roads to teacher pay and classrooms.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released its first-quarter crime statistics, showing overall crime is down 23%, including violent crime and property crime. At the state level, an NC House panel approved interim recommendations to improve public safety based on hurdles to implementing Iryna’s Law. The report calls for funding and more testing in involuntary commitments.

The Charlotte Hornets won their first game in the NBA play-in tournament, beating the Miami Heat in overtime in Uptown on Tuesday night. They take on the Orlando Magic Friday in Florida as they look to punch their way into the 2026 NBA playoffs.

GUESTS
James Farrell, education reporter at WFAE News
David Hodges, investigative reporter at WBTV
Hunter Saenz, reporter at WSOC-TV
Alexandria Sands, reporter at Axios Charlotte

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Charlotte-Mecklenburg SchoolsBorder Patrol in CharlotteDHSCity of CharlotteMecklenberg County commissionersCharlotte HornetsCMPDCrime
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Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
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