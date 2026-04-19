Beyond the Storm: A look at Helene resiliency at WFAE's Carolinas Climate Summit

It’s been almost two years since Hurricane Helene. In that time, there’s been a change of administrations at the federal level, a budget standoff at the state level and a lot of confusion and frustration at the local level.

That frustration is due to resources that have stalled out at times as residents, local organizations and municipal governments work to recover from the storm and prepare for what might come next.

Part of that preparation includes learning from what Helene brought. That means where to build, what areas are most likely to flood, and how to protect homes from storms.

As part of the WFAE’s Carolinas Climate Summit, we discuss resilience efforts in the wake of Helene, how funding issues have trickled down to the local level, and how prepared the area is for the next storm.

GUESTS:

Gerard Albert III, western North Carolina rural communities reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio

Benjamin I Duncan, II, chief resilience officer at the State of South Carolina and South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR)

Chris Joyell, healthy communities Director at MountainTrue