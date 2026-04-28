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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Michael Regan, former administrator of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, on the environmental challenges North Carolina faces

By Sarah Delia
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
We spend the hour with Michael Regan, who served as the 16th administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JULIO OBSCURA
We spend the hour with Michael Regan, who served as the 16th administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we spend the hour with Michael Regan, who served as the 16th Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Previously he was Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, where he secured the largest coal ash cleanup settlement in U.S. history.

A North Carolina native, he’s now back in his home state as a Polis Distinguished Fellow at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

Regan shares with us his connection to North Carolina and his ongoing connection to the state’s environmental justice movement. We’ll discuss the importance of environmental policies and what happens when those policies are taken away.

GUEST:
Michael Reagan, 16th administrator of the EPA, previously served as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and is currently a Polis Distinguished Fellow at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy for the 2025-2026 academic year

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
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Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia