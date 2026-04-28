Michael Regan, former administrator of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, on the environmental challenges North Carolina faces

On the next Charlotte Talks, we spend the hour with Michael Regan, who served as the 16th Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Previously he was Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, where he secured the largest coal ash cleanup settlement in U.S. history.

A North Carolina native, he’s now back in his home state as a Polis Distinguished Fellow at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

Regan shares with us his connection to North Carolina and his ongoing connection to the state’s environmental justice movement. We’ll discuss the importance of environmental policies and what happens when those policies are taken away.

GUEST:

Michael Reagan, 16th administrator of the EPA, previously served as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and is currently a Polis Distinguished Fellow at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy for the 2025-2026 academic year