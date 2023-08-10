Local News Roundup: COVID-19 numbers rise; City Council recommends e-sports venue for Eastland Yards; CATS Gold Line changes; Beyoncé in Charlotte

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup...

COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in the area as cases and hospitalization numbers in the county are on a slight uptick. We’ll get the details.

City Council’s Economic Development Committee votes to back a proposal for a new proposal at the Eastland Mall site that would bring e-sports, a concert venue and soccer fields. We’ll discuss details.

We’ll bring you a CATS update as the city will soon have a new management system to run the bus system (currently the city contracts with RATP Dev.). CATS is also cutting back on its Gold Line service as the agency struggles to fill vacancies on its staff.

A 900-pound longhorn bull captivated our attention this week by evading authorities in West Charlotte. Will it be caught by the time we air our show?

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are in town this week, first for joint practices with the Panthers, and this weekend, for a pre-season game. How do we look?

And Beyoncé, otherwise known as "Queen Bey," takes on the Queen City. We'll give highlights of her Wednesday night concert.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter

David Boraks, WFAE's climate reporter

