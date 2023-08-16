As kids head back to school, so do germs — what does that mean for the spread of COVID-19, flu and RSV?

© 2023 WFAE
COVID-19 virus levels are rising at wastewater treatment plants, which can be an early sign of community spread. And according to the county, Mecklenburg is experiencing a COVID-19 surge that could continue into the fall.

The Omicron XBB variant, which caused a big surge in January, still accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Experts believe waning immunity, travel and more time indoors due to record-breaking heat are factors contributing to the latest surge.

As students head back to school, so do germs. With COVID-19 here to stay, how do parents continue to navigate the virus? How do workplaces? What should we still be worried about, and what is no longer a concern when it comes to COVID-19? Plus the latest on respiratory syncytial virus — known more commonly as RSV — and a look at what to expect this flu season.

GUESTS:

Dr. Zack Moore, North Carolina state epidemiologist
Dr. Lyn Nuse, medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children's Primary Care
Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County's public health director

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
