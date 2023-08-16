As kids head back to school, so do germs — what does that mean for the spread of COVID-19, flu and RSV?

COVID-19 virus levels are rising at wastewater treatment plants, which can be an early sign of community spread. And according to the county , Mecklenburg is experiencing a COVID-19 surge that could continue into the fall.

The Omicron XBB variant, which caused a big surge in January, still accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Experts believe waning immunity, travel and more time indoors due to record-breaking heat are factors contributing to the latest surge.

As students head back to school, so do germs. With COVID-19 here to stay, how do parents continue to navigate the virus? How do workplaces? What should we still be worried about, and what is no longer a concern when it comes to COVID-19? Plus the latest on respiratory syncytial virus — known more commonly as RSV — and a look at what to expect this flu season.

GUESTS:

Dr. Zack Moore, North Carolina state epidemiologist

Dr. Lyn Nuse, medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children's Primary Care

Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County's public health director

