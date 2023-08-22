Mayors from Gastonia, Belmont and Mount Holly discuss growth, transportation and development in Gaston County cities and towns

We continue our summer series of checking in with the mayors of towns surrounding Charlotte to hear the latest on development, events and the health of their downtowns.

Over the summer, we've heard area mayors discuss how they fit into the greater Charlotte area and how they work with other area towns. This time, we look to Gaston County, and the towns of Gastonia, Mount Holly and Belmont.

Transportation, growth and sustainability are frequent hot topics in all three of these towns. Infrastructure is another, especially in Gastonia, where voters passed a $75 million General Obligation bond last year to enhance the city’s infrastructure.

All three towns are a part of the Charlotte region and these mayors face some of the same challenges as the other town mayors we’ve spoken to this summer, particularly transportation, as all three towns share I-85 as a main route and connector to Charlotte, a daily traffic snarl for commuters.

GUESTS:

Mayor Walker Reid, mayor of Gastonia

Mayor Bryan Hough, mayor of Mount Holly

Mayor Marc Seelinger, mayor of Belmont

