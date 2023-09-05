Author Joe Posnanski on his new book, 'Why We Love Baseball'

Joe Posnanski is no stranger to the game of baseball. He has written books on topics ranging from Negro League legend Buck O’Neil, to the 1975 Cincinnati Reds, to a history of the greatest players of all time.

Now, he has taken on a new challenge: chronicling great moments in baseball history.

His new book, “Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments,” focuses on some of the biggest moments in baseball history, like Babe Ruth’s called shot and Kirk Gibson’s home run in the World Series.

It also centers around lesser-known moments — like Gaylord Perry’s “moon shot” or the Japanese pitcher who went to crazy lengths to achieve a strikeout record.

Posnanski joins guest host Erik Spanberg to discuss the game of baseball and his new book next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Joe Posnanski, author of "Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments"