Local News Roundup: NC school performance results released; NC legislature considers Sunday alcohol sales and continues casino debate; Panthers set to play Atlanta

There’s still no budget for North Carolina, but state lawmakers are looking into allowing liquor sales on Sundays at ABC stores. We’ll talk about a bipartisan alcohol deregulation effort — and an update on other movements in the legislature, including some opposition to the effort to legalize casinos.

North Carolina released school performance grades and test scores this week. Pandemic recovery remains an issue, but we’ll talk about small gains being made.

Interim chief of the Charlotte Area Transit System Brent Cagle said this week that the cause of derailments inside the CATS rail yard could be less experienced operators. Is this cause for alarm? Cagle says not. We’ll discuss.

Jaywalking now comes with a fee in Davidson — follow the rules or pay a $30 citation. We’ll talk about what led the town to its new pedestrian safety campaign.

And the Carolina Panthers begin their season with a game against Atlanta. What should we expect from the game?

Guest host David Boraks from WFAE and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

