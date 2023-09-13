© 2023 WFAE
'Sam: A Saxon,' shares the true, complicated story of former East Germany's first police officer of African descent

By Sarah Delia
Published September 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT
German actor Malick Bauer portrays Samuel Meffire in "Sam: A Saxon," now streaming on Hulu.
German actor Malick Bauer portrays Samuel Meffire in "Sam: A Saxon," now streaming on Hulu.

"Sam: A Saxon" is a seven-part series (available to stream on Hulu) that follows the true story of Samuel Meffire (portrayed by Malick Bauer), known as former East Germany’s first police officer of African descent.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Meffire became the face of an anti-racism campaign and a media sensation, catapulting him into a newly formed police squad with the mission to end the rising tide of neo-Nazis in the post-communist East. His fame and success as a Nazi hunter is not appreciated by everyone. His journey takes a dark turn, and he eventually finds himself as a wanted criminal.

Through Meffire's eyes, the series allows audiences to experience his fight for recognition, justice, and a place he can call home in the wild years following German reunification.

Members of the cast and crew will be coming to Davidson College on Sept. 18 in collaboration with the Black German Heritage and Research Association (BGHRA), German Embassy and the German Studies Department.

GUESTS:

Samuel Meffire, known as former East Germany’s first police officer of African descent
Tryon Ricketts, co-producer and co-creator of the Hulu series
Jörg Winger, co-producer and co-creator of the Hulu series

