Restart of student loan payments: The effect it has on you and the economy

Student loan borrowers were struck a blow this summer when the Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration’s plan to cancel all or some of the debt borrowers carried.

The plan, announced last August, would have canceled up to $10,000 in debt for millions of Americans who earn less than $125,000 a year. It also would have forgiven $20,000 for those with Pell grants.

Now borrowers are getting ready to restart payments for the first time since they were paused early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests examine the impact this restart will have on the economy, what forgiveness options still exist, and what is in store for the future of the student debt crisis in this country.

GUESTS:

Sabrina Calazans, managing director at the Student Debt Crisis Center

Cory Turner, correspondent with NPR’s education desk