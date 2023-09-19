NC Democratic Party chair Anderson Clayton on Gen Z, rural issues and 2024

Note: Charlotte Talks has also reached out to North Carolina GOP chair Michael Whatley, but has not received a response.

North Carolina Democratic Party chair Anderson Clayton is the youngest state party chair in the country, and she wants to change the outlook for Democrats in our state.

The North Carolina Democratic Party picked up a big win in 2008 when Barack Obama became the first Democrat to claim the state since 1976. That led some to think that North Carolina was becoming more purple. However, North Carolina has gone for the Republican nominee since.

And other than wins in statewide offices like governor and attorney general, the GOP has control over the state. The Republican Party has a supermajority in the General Assembly and a majority of North Carolina's supreme court justices are Republicans.

For Clayton, at least part of the solution lies in rural areas. She is determined to get a Democrat on the ballot in every state House and Senate race. Clayton, a native of rural Roxboro, North Carolina, told NPR that there are Democratic values that appeal to voters in rural areas.

Elsewhere, the 25-year-old has another challenge: to convince young voters to support Joe Biden in 2024. We ask her about that and her own experience surrounding the generational divide in politics.

Clayton joins Mike Collins to discuss the state of Democratic politics in North Carolina next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Anderson Clayton, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party