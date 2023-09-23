© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'Black Barbie: A Documentary' comes to the Charlotte Film Festival

By Wendy Herkey
Published September 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
From the movie "Black Barbie: A Documentary" by Legueria Davis
Black Barbie: A Documentary
/
Black Barbie: A Documentary
From the movie "Black Barbie: A Documentary" by Legueria Davis.

This summer’s blockbuster “Barbie” movie was a hit for moviegoers of all ages and genders and surprised (and pleased) many with its female-empowering message and story of self discovery.

The movie has opened the doors for countless conversations about feminism, the impact of Barbie dolls for young girls and its history.

One part of that story is the impact Barbie has had on girls of color, and in particular, how the implementation of Black Barbie dolls in the '80s impacted Black girls.

Before “Barbie” was a hit, documentarian Lagueria Davis spent years exploring the phenomenon of Black female representation in Barbies, and the result of that is her film “Black Barbie: A Documentary.”

That film will appear at the opening of this year’s Charlotte Film Festival at the Independent Film Festival on Sept. 27.

We’re joined by Davis to talk about the film and her story.

GUESTS:

  • Lagueria Davis, director of "Black Barbie: A Documentary"
  • Jay Morong, senior lecturer of theatre and film at UNC Charlotte and creative director of the Independent Picture House. He's the festival director of the Charlotte Film Festival
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey