'Black Barbie: A Documentary' comes to the Charlotte Film Festival

This summer’s blockbuster “Barbie” movie was a hit for moviegoers of all ages and genders and surprised (and pleased) many with its female-empowering message and story of self discovery.

The movie has opened the doors for countless conversations about feminism, the impact of Barbie dolls for young girls and its history.

One part of that story is the impact Barbie has had on girls of color, and in particular, how the implementation of Black Barbie dolls in the '80s impacted Black girls.

Before “Barbie” was a hit, documentarian Lagueria Davis spent years exploring the phenomenon of Black female representation in Barbies, and the result of that is her film “Black Barbie: A Documentary.”

That film will appear at the opening of this year’s Charlotte Film Festival at the Independent Film Festival on Sept. 27.

We’re joined by Davis to talk about the film and her story.

GUESTS:

