Charlotte International Arts Festival shines light on city's diversity

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Gabe Altieri
/
WFAE

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is here. The more than two-week event, put on by Blumenthal Performing Arts, aims to showcase the diversity and mix of cultures in the Charlotte area.

The festival features art, live performances, and food across 15 locations in the Charlotte area including in Ballantyne and Uptown.

Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard said the launch of the festival last year exceeded the organization's expectations and this year is an opportunity to showcase more international artists and organizations in Charlotte.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with Gabbard about highlighting the cultures and diversity around Charlotte. We also hear from artists, like Amanda Parer, the artist with the installation Fantastic Planet, taking part in the festival about their work and what the public can expect.

GUESTS:

Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts

Hannah Hasan, co-founder of Epoch Tribe with the production “This Land Is My Land: Here from Afar”

Shardae Hasan, co-founder of Epoch Tribe with the production “This Land Is My Land: Here from Afar”

Amanda Parer, artist with the installation Fantastic Planet

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
