A breakdown of NC's budget and impact of the 2023 session
After months of debate, North Carolina lawmakers finally came to an agreement on the budget.
The spending plan, which was over 600 pages and included a companion money report of more than 700 pages, passed the GOP-controlled General Assembly last week. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing it to become law without his signature. While he called it a “bad budget,” he points to Medicaid expansion as a reason to let it go through.
Along with Medicaid, the $30-billion budget includes raises for teachers and state employees. It also touches on gambling, school vouchers, voting laws, COVID-19 and more.
On the next Charlotte Talks, we break down the budget and take a look back at this legislative session. We also examine what the first year of a Republican supermajority has meant for the state.
GUESTS:
Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College
Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief at WUNC