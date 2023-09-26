© 2023 WFAE
A breakdown of NC's budget and impact of the 2023 session

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
North Carolina flag.
wgappens5
/
pixabay
North Carolina flag.

After months of debate, North Carolina lawmakers finally came to an agreement on the budget.

The spending plan, which was over 600 pages and included a companion money report of more than 700 pages, passed the GOP-controlled General Assembly last week. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing it to become law without his signature. While he called it a “bad budget,” he points to Medicaid expansion as a reason to let it go through.

Along with Medicaid, the $30-billion budget includes raises for teachers and state employees. It also touches on gambling, school vouchers, voting laws, COVID-19 and more.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we break down the budget and take a look back at this legislative session. We also examine what the first year of a Republican supermajority has meant for the state.

GUESTS:

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief at WUNC

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
