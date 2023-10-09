A dive into the U.S. House speaker saga and the role of NC lawmakers

For the first time in American history, the U.S. Speaker of the House was ousted last week. An offshoot of hardline Republicans joined with Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy.

The ouster was possible thanks to a rule change instituted when McCarthy became speaker earlier this year. It allows for any representative to call for the removal of the speaker. In this case, it was Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who claimed McCarthy failed in his position when he made concessions to avoid a government shutdown.

McCarthy's short and tumultuous speakership highlights a fracture within the Republican Party.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the situation surrounding the House speaker, the historic precedent, and the response by the North Carolina delegation.

GUESTS:

Eric Heberlig, professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at UNC Charlotte

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics