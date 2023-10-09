© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A dive into the U.S. House speaker saga and the role of NC lawmakers

By Gabe Altieri
Published October 9, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Pexels/Paula Nardini
Pexels/Paula Nardini

For the first time in American history, the U.S. Speaker of the House was ousted last week. An offshoot of hardline Republicans joined with Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy.

The ouster was possible thanks to a rule change instituted when McCarthy became speaker earlier this year. It allows for any representative to call for the removal of the speaker. In this case, it was Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who claimed McCarthy failed in his position when he made concessions to avoid a government shutdown.

McCarthy's short and tumultuous speakership highlights a fracture within the Republican Party.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the situation surrounding the House speaker, the historic precedent, and the response by the North Carolina delegation.

GUESTS:

Eric Heberlig, professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at UNC Charlotte
Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri