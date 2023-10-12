Local News Roundup: Tennis tournament no-go for Charlotte; Eastland Yards project closer to approval; Charlotte social districts closer to reality; Political Black Caucus supports CMS bonds

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

After months of talks, the Western and Southern professional tennis tournament is NOT on its way to Charlotte. The tournament will remain in Ohio, which is a big blow to the Charlotte officials championing the effort. We’ll talk about what it all means.

We’re closer to an approval for an Eastland Yards development plan by Charlotte City Council. The deal is a compromise between two developers and council and the city will spend $30 million on the project. We’ll bring details from the vote and the work ahead.

Charlotte might soon catch up with other municipalities in the state as it gets closer to legalizing social districts in the city, specifically on a 1.3 mile long stretch in Plaza Midwood. We discuss.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Political Caucus has voted to support the CMS school bond referendum. The bond, for $2.5 billion comes with potential increased property taxes, and has been a source of contention in the community. We’ll explain.

And a sports update, as the Panthers’ losing streak continues and the Hornets begin preseason play.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

