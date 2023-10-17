Charlotte author Gavin Edwards on his latest book, 'MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios'

A new book out this week co-authored by Charlotte’s Gavin Edwards takes a look at the beginnings of the Marvel studios in the 1990s and follows the superhero movie-making machine through humble beginnings to success, all the way to the "Avengers: Endgame" film.

But that was in 2019.

Presently, Marvel is making shows for streaming and it continues to make movies, but results at the box office aren’t as stellar. Some critics are saying there’s super-hero fatigue.

Gavin Edwards joins us to talk about his book, "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," -about Marvel's journey behind the scenes — from early successes like "Iron Man" to present day, with Disney+ streaming now a key direction for Marvel. Also, joining the conversation is Charlotte movie critic and superhero-genre author Sean O’Connell.

That’s on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Gavin Edwards, author of several books including biographies of Fred Rogers, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks and more. His latest is "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios."

Sean O’Connell, movie reviewer and managing editor of CinemaBlend; and co-host of the podcast ReelBlend. He’s also authored several books, including "With Great Power," about Spider-Man’s history in Hollywood.

