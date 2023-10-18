As voting season begins, Charlotte City Council District 6 candidates discuss CATS, quality of life, more

It is election season in Charlotte and while many municipal races are uncompetitive, there is at least one that is drawing attention.

Charlotte City Council District 6 covers parts of south Charlotte and the Meyers Park areas. The race is a rematch of a year ago when incumbent Republican Tariq Bokhari beat Democratic challenger Stephanie Hand by about 357 votes.

Issues of note this time around: Charlotte development, quality of life concerns and crime. Both candidates join Charlotte Talks to discuss those topics, voter turnout and more.

Early voting begins Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 7.

GUESTS:

Tariq Bokhari, Charlotte City Councilmember representing District 6. the Republican candidate.

Stephanie Hand, Democratic candidate for District 6 seat.