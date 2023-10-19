Local News Roundup: Early voting begins in Mecklenburg; Possible new life for the Red Line; Social District vote Monday; Mecklenburg Commissioners support Israel

Early in-person voting started this week in Charlotte, just a few weeks before Election Day on November 7. What races will bring you to the polls? Be sure to bring your ID.

As President Biden visited Israel this week, Mecklenburg County Commissioners passed a resolution to support Israel and condemn terrorism.

Charlotte City Council's vote on a new social district will happen on Monday. We give a preview.

Charlotte Area Transit System's long-planned Red Line commuter train may have a future in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties. We'll discuss the letter Norfolk Southern sent to the city.

Gov. Roy Cooper sued the North Carolina GOP members this week after an overhaul to the state’s election boards removed gubernatorial power.

And global soccer star Lionel Messi may play against Charlotte FC this weekend at Charlotte’s final home game. This has many fans very excited.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

