Sci-fi and fantasy author, and MacArthur fellow, N.K. Jemisin on creating worlds from scratch

By Wendy Herkey
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Laura Hanifin

In a time where our current world is complex, frustrating, sometimes frightening and frequently mundane, author N.K. Jemisin has responded by creating a completely different existence (or many of them).

The popular fantasy and science-fiction author has entertained readers with stories in different worlds, with their own histories, cultures, characters and, of course, some magic.

In addition to winning several awards and having her Broken Earth trilogy books on best-seller lists (along with the first book in her new "Great Cities Trilogy"), now she’s giving advice to other writers who want to break into the science-fiction and fantasy genre.

She’ll visit Hickory next week as part of the Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers series to talk about her books, cracking the fantasy genre and getting published.

But before that, she joins us, when Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

N.K. Jemisin, Hugo Award-winning, New York Times best-selling author of "The Broken Earth Trilogy." The first novel in her new "Great Cities Trilogy" is “The City We Became.”

EVENT:

Jemisin will speak at Lenoir-Rhyne University's Visiting Writers Series event on Nov. 9 at the P.E. Monroe Auditorium.

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
