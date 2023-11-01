Charlotte's off-Broadway production of 'Thanksgiving: 2016'

In today’s politically-charged climate, family holidays are often fraught with peril, when people who have wildly different points of view gather together.

Charlotte playwright Elaine Alexander’s new work explores that family dynamic as it may have happened in dining rooms across America shortly after the 2016 election.

We’ll hear about "Thanksgiving: 2016," appearing this month at Charlotte’s off-Broadway Black Box Theatre.

GUESTS:

Elaine Alexander, playwright and director of "Thanksgiving: 2016"

Tom Ollis, Charlotte actor, playing Harry West in "Thanksgiving: 2016"

