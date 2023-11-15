© 2023 WFAE
Where does public trust in polling stand?

By Gabe Altieri
Published November 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST
In the eyes of many, political polling has failed us.

Brexit passed, despite the polls. Donald Trump was elected president, despite the polls. The 2022 midterms did not turn into a red wave, despite the polls.

There are a variety of reasons for these discrepancies. Polling methodology has changed. There are also more polls, which can lead to confusion about what information you can trust and what you can not. Finally, some say it is not the polling that’s wrong, it is our understanding of polls.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we explore public trust in polls in America, the impact polling will have on the 2024 elections, and what voters need to know to better understand polling during this election cycle.

GUESTS:

Scott Huffmon, director of the Center for Public Opinion & Policy Research and professor of political science at Winthrop University
Jason Husser, associate professor of political science and policy studies and director of the Elon Poll
Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College
Elena Schneider, national political reporter at Politico

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
