Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Nissim Black on Orthodox Judaism, hip-hop and more

By Wendy Herkey
Published December 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST

Nissim Black has had a tumultuous journey — from his early days on the streets of Seattle where he was selling drugs by the age of 12, to a religious awakening that led him to Judaism and life in Israel.

Black is also a hip-hop artist who is using his music and lyrics to spread his faith and wisdom. -

He’s coming to Charlotte to tell his story as Hanukkah begins.

We talk to him about the lessons he’s learned along the way, and how he’s fit hip-hop into Judaism and used it as a way to reach others.

GUESTS:

  • Nissim Black, Orthodox Jewish hip-hop artist
  • Rabbi Shlomo Cohen, outreach director at Chabad of Charlotte

EVENT:
"Unite with Light" concert, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unite-with-light-a-chanukah-concert-featuring-nissim-black-tickets-763538242437?aff=erelexpmlt

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Music
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
