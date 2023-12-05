Nissim Black on Orthodox Judaism, hip-hop and more

Nissim Black has had a tumultuous journey — from his early days on the streets of Seattle where he was selling drugs by the age of 12, to a religious awakening that led him to Judaism and life in Israel.

Black is also a hip-hop artist who is using his music and lyrics to spread his faith and wisdom. -

He’s coming to Charlotte to tell his story as Hanukkah begins.

We talk to him about the lessons he’s learned along the way, and how he’s fit hip-hop into Judaism and used it as a way to reach others.

GUESTS:



Nissim Black , Orthodox Jewish hip-hop artist

, Orthodox Jewish hip-hop artist Rabbi Shlomo Cohen, outreach director at Chabad of Charlotte

EVENT:

"Unite with Light" concert, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unite-with-light-a-chanukah-concert-featuring-nissim-black-tickets-763538242437?aff=erelexpmlt

