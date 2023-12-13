A conversation with Fiona Hill — senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the White House’s former top Russia adviser

Ahead of her talk at the World Affairs Council of Charlotte speaker series, Dr. Fiona Hill joins us to talk politics, foreign policy and the complexities of international affairs. Hill is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council.

She has the unique experience of advising several past presidents including George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Hill, who is an expert on Russia, captured national attention when she testified during then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing.

We hear her insights on the war in Ukraine, Russia and past presidents, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Fiona Hill, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and chancellor of Durham University in the U.K. as well as the White House’s former top Russia adviser.

