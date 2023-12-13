© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A conversation with Fiona Hill — senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the White House’s former top Russia adviser

By Sarah Delia
Published December 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Fiona Hill is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and chancellor of Durham University in the UK as well as the White House’s former top Russia adviser.
Courtesy of Fiona Hill
Fiona Hill is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and chancellor of Durham University in the U.K. as well as the White House’s former top Russia adviser.

Ahead of her talk at the World Affairs Council of Charlotte speaker series, Dr. Fiona Hill joins us to talk politics, foreign policy and the complexities of international affairs. Hill is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council.

She has the unique experience of advising several past presidents including George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Hill, who is an expert on Russia, captured national attention when she testified during then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing.

We hear her insights on the war in Ukraine, Russia and past presidents, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Fiona Hill, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and chancellor of Durham University in the U.K. as well as the White House’s former top Russia adviser.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia