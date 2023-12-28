Local News Roundup: Year-end edition

Note: This program originally aired Dec. 22, 2023.

It’s the end of 2023, so we take a look in the rearview mirror at the most impactful local and regional stories of the year. We’ve gathered our WFAE roundup regulars to take us through 2023’s biggest news from politics, transportation, education, the economy, climate news — and, yes, Charlotte’s abysmal sports year.

Tricia Cotham’s party switch made waves throughout the year, finally leading to candidates lining up to try and unseat her in 2024. Redistricting in North Carolina has shaken up reelection plans for many politicians.

The Charlotte Area Transit System was a frequent newsmaker, with headlines about derailments and how they were handled. Transportation in Charlotte has been front and center this year with news of the CATS bus service changing its management company, lawsuits, and drama about the leadership of the Metropolitan Transit Commission, the governing body of CATS.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System has a new superintendent, new board members and a recently passed record $2.5 billion school bond.

David Tepper’s impact on sports in the region (and scrapped development deals) leaves bitter feelings in North and South Carolina.

New attention to THC-A, marijuana, and trouble distinguishing the two after a controversial arrest in Charlotte this fall.

