'One of the greatest American spy novelists ever': Daniel Silva discusses his writing influences

By Wendy Herkey
Published January 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST
Daniel Silva.
Note: This program originally aired July 27, 2023.

New York Times best-selling author Daniel Silva has been called his generation’s finest writer of international intrigue and one of the greatest American spy novelists ever.

As they have for many years, readers are clamoring to read the latest book in Silva's series about fictional art restorer and sometime Israeli secret agent Gabriel Allon. "The Collector" is Silva's 26th novel.

Silva talks with Charlotte Talks guest host Erik Spanberg about the spy genre, the intricacies of his writing, and how real-world events and people influence his storylines.

GUEST:

Daniel Silva, #1 New York Times best-selling author, whose latest book is "The Collector."

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
