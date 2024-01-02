2024 Economic Outlook: Charlotte and beyond

It’s a brand new year and a perfect time to take a look ahead at the economy for 2024.

Many experts predict that the economy in the Charlotte region and around the nation will slow slightly in this new year. But optimism is high, albeit cautious, among area business leaders about the economic future for Charlotte and beyond.

What makes them optimistic? We’ll find out.

Guest host Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal, will be joined by economists and a research expert to talk about their predictions for the coming months and what that future may mean for the business community in Charlotte, around the nation and for you.

GUESTS :

