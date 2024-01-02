2024 Economic Outlook: Charlotte and beyond

© 2024 WFAE
By Wendy Herkey
Published January 2, 2024 at 9:43 AM EST
It’s a brand new year and a perfect time to take a look ahead at the economy for 2024.

Many experts predict that the economy in the Charlotte region and around the nation will slow slightly in this new year. But optimism is high, albeit cautious, among area business leaders about the economic future for Charlotte and beyond.

What makes them optimistic? We’ll find out.

Guest host Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal, will be joined by economists and a research expert to talk about their predictions for the coming months and what that future may mean for the business community in Charlotte, around the nation and for you.

GUESTS:

  • Mark Vitner, chief economist, Piedmont Crescent Capital
  • John Norris, managing director at Oakworth Capital Bank
  • Dr. Adrienne Hua, lead principal researcher at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
