The balance of power between HOAs and homeowners in North Carolina

By Sarah Delia
Published January 3, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST
Just how much power do Homeowners Associations have in the state of North Carolina? It’s more than you think. HOAs in the state can actually file to foreclose on your house for even one missed payment of HOA dues.

It’s happened more than 5,500 times since 2018. And almost half of those filings occurred in Mecklenburg County. The Charlotte Observer and the News and Observer of Raleigh have teamed up for an investigative series on HOA foreclosures and to dig deeper into just how much power HOAs have in the state.

We find out what recourse homeowners have and what’s being done to balance that power–or not–on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ames Alexander, investigative reporter for the Charlotte Observer
Jeanne Hinds, co-chair of the North Carolina HOA Law Reform Coalition
Harmony Taylor, partner with Law Firms Carolinas

Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
