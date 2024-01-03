The balance of power between HOAs and homeowners in North Carolina

Just how much power do Homeowners Associations have in the state of North Carolina? It’s more than you think. HOAs in the state can actually file to foreclose on your house for even one missed payment of HOA dues.

It’s happened more than 5,500 times since 2018. And almost half of those filings occurred in Mecklenburg County. The Charlotte Observer and the News and Observer of Raleigh have teamed up for an investigative series on HOA foreclosures and to dig deeper into just how much power HOAs have in the state.

We find out what recourse homeowners have and what’s being done to balance that power–or not–on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ames Alexander, investigative reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Jeanne Hinds, co-chair of the North Carolina HOA Law Reform Coalition

Harmony Taylor, partner with Law Firms Carolinas